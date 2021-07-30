Raymond James Analysts Give Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) a C$15.00 Price Target

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) has been assigned a C$15.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.12% from the company’s current price.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upgraded Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.85.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of LUN traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 800,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,794. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.68 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.83. The firm has a market cap of C$8.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.87.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.1100001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.