Raymond James Boosts Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$8.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.78% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

CIA has been the topic of several other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.11.

Shares of TSE:CIA traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.98. 297,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,378. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.18. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$2.45 and a 12-month high of C$7.24. The stock has a market cap of C$3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$406.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

