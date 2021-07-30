Raymond James Comments on Fortis Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fortis in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.43. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FTS. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

NYSE:FTS opened at $45.07 on Thursday. Fortis has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Fortis by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fortis by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Fortis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,885,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 46.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

