Raymond James Trims Interfor (TSE:IFP) Target Price to C$61.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$63.50 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.29 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price target on Interfor from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Interfor in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Interfor stock opened at C$26.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$14.46 and a 12 month high of C$38.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.23.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.83 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$849.31 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Interfor will post 5.7677602 EPS for the current year.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

