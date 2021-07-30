Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Boosted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $18,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after buying an additional 640,255 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.77.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,952 shares of company stock worth $5,619,059. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.35. 148,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,601,078. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.83. The company has a market cap of $131.71 billion, a PE ratio of -48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

