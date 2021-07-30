RBB Bancorp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of RBB Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $500,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

