Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Real Matters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Raymond James also issued estimates for Real Matters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$163.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.90 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Real Matters from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

