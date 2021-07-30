Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on Real Matters in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark set a C$15.40 price objective on Real Matters in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.99.

TSE REAL traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$13.00. 283,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,377. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 25.29. Real Matters has a one year low of C$11.44 and a one year high of C$33.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.08.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$49,940.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,614,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,521,127.57. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 65,211 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$1,090,256.19. Insiders sold a total of 127,211 shares of company stock worth $2,168,210 in the last three months.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

