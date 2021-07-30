Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Set at C$15.40 by Cormark

Cormark set a C$15.40 price target on Real Matters (TSE:REAL) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

REAL has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Real Matters from C$15.68 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on Real Matters in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.24.

Get Real Matters alerts:

TSE:REAL opened at C$12.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$11.44 and a 52-week high of C$33.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.68.

In other Real Matters news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 65,211 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$1,090,256.19. Also, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total value of C$67,236.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,533,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$56,778,242.74. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,210.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.