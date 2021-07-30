Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Baker Hughes (BKR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR):

7/22/2021 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Baker Hughes had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

7/15/2021 – Baker Hughes is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Baker Hughes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Baker Hughes expects substantial growth from a series of profitable international liquefied natural gas (LNG) contracts. With the growing demand for clean energy, several countries are significantly investing in LNG terminals. Hence, the company is planning to capitalize on contracts for creating equipment that are used in LNG terminals. Moreover, its Turbomachinery services and increased cost productivity are boosting its bottom line. Also, it has a strong balance sheet and is well-positioned to convert all orders and backlogs to cash flows, making it the most profitable bet in the oilfield service space. Notably, the company’s debt-to-capitalization ratio of 0.30 signifies low debt exposure. Also, the oilfield service player’s cash balance can repay more than half of its long-term debt of $6,733 million, which is quite encouraging.”

Shares of BKR opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -706.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.30. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,389.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock valued at $851,558. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

