Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,000 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,501.67 ($98.01).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

