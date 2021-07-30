Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 28.56%.

Shares of RRBI stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,622. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.93. The company has a market cap of $372.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.97. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $65.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

In other news, insider Harold W. Turner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RRBI shares. TheStreet cut Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

