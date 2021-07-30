Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

NYSE RBC traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $146.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.73. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.