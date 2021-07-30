Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $19.29 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a hold rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE RF opened at $19.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,960 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,118 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after buying an additional 2,172,683 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,956,000 after buying an additional 2,127,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.