Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys Shares of 8,506 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV opened at $52.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.