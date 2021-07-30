Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Yum China were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 67.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after buying an additional 5,736,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $270,868,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Yum China by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 63.5% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,054,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,693,000 after purchasing an additional 798,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUMC opened at $62.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.27. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

