Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 361 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,908,734,000 after purchasing an additional 276,068 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $114.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.70. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

