Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

ESGU stock opened at $101.27 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $72.59 and a one year high of $101.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.08.

