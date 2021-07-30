Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,565.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 827,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,361,000 after acquiring an additional 796,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,022,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,663,000 after acquiring an additional 344,660 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 709.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 313,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,701,000 after acquiring an additional 274,529 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,788,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,874,000.

MOAT stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $76.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.27.

