Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,057 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $230,608,000 after buying an additional 755,547 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,010,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,837,000 after acquiring an additional 28,039 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,485,000 after purchasing an additional 160,855 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,267 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3,176.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 181,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 175,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $137.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

