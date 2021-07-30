Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of VPL opened at $82.22 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.62 and a fifty-two week high of $84.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.