Relx (LON:REL) PT Set at GBX 2,430 by Credit Suisse Group

Relx (LON:REL) has been assigned a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s previous close.

REL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a GBX 2,235 ($29.20) price objective on Relx in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on Relx in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) price objective on Relx in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,200.27 ($28.75).

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 2,101 ($27.45) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,108.43 ($27.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £40.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,949.65.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

