Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MARK opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.66. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $131.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 3.00.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Remark will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Remark by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,674,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 193,115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Remark in the first quarter worth approximately $4,539,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Remark by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 145,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Remark by 293.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,790,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 1,335,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Remark in the first quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

