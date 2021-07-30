Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 112,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRAF opened at $33.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.07 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

