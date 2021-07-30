Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 9,800 Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Greenlane worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Greenlane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNLN opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $326.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.90. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $8.73.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.02 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. Research analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,685.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 21,650 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $85,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at $195,447.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,533 shares of company stock valued at $360,832. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNLN. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

