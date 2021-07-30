Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) by 282.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.12% of EuroDry worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDRY. Maxim Group boosted their target price on EuroDry from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut EuroDry from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of EuroDry in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get EuroDry alerts:

NASDAQ EDRY opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.21. EuroDry Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 million. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that EuroDry Ltd. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY).

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.