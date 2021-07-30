Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 20,647 Shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,647 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.80% of Optical Cable worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Optical Cable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

NASDAQ OCC opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $33.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75. Optical Cable Co. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $4.97.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%.

Optical Cable Profile

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

