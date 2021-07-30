Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 24,800 Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Xinyuan Real Estate worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Xinyuan Real Estate by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XIN stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.89 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.54. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.49.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

