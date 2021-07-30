Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 265,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of Athersys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Athersys by 758.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 759,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 670,834 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Athersys by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 74,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Athersys by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,063,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 427,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Athersys by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 904,899 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Athersys news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $32,188.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 805,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 27,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $47,437.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54. Athersys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $357.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -1.69.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Athersys Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

