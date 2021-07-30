Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) had its price objective lowered by Truist Securities from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of RNST traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.73. 1,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,038. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.49. Renasant has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 173.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 26,101 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in Renasant during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Renasant by 2.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Renasant by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Renasant by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.