Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) had its price objective lowered by Truist Securities from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.86.
Shares of RNST traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.73. 1,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,038. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.49. Renasant has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 173.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 26,101 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in Renasant during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Renasant by 2.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Renasant by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Renasant by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.
About Renasant
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
