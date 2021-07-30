Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target Raised to $258.00 at Craig Hallum

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $251.00 to $258.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $241.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.03. Repligen has a twelve month low of $138.00 and a twelve month high of $243.72. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,741 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Repligen by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Repligen by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,076,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

