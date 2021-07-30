Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Corning Incorporated’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

NYSE:GLW opened at $41.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47. Corning has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,575,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,324 shares in the company, valued at $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 267,050 shares worth $11,937,191. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.