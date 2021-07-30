Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enbridge Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price (up from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.75.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$49.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. Enbridge has a one year low of C$35.80 and a one year high of C$50.41. The stock has a market cap of C$100.16 billion and a PE ratio of 15.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$48.66.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.51%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

