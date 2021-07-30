Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $5.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.33. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s FY2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $111.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.60. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $119.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

In other news, COO Michael Olosky purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,795,000 after acquiring an additional 736,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,851,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,262,000 after buying an additional 278,778 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,172,000 after buying an additional 159,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 156,381 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

