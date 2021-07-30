Research Analysts Set Expectations for Boston Scientific Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Boston Scientific in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

NYSE:BSX opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 453.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.08. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 516,674 shares of company stock valued at $22,506,635. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.