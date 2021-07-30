ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $240.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $170.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.02% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RMD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.33.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD stock opened at $269.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.18, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $269.98.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $307,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,374 shares of company stock worth $8,699,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.