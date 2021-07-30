ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group now has a $240.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00. ResMed traded as high as $265.62 and last traded at $265.45, with a volume of 13976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.24.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.33.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,930. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in ResMed by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ResMed by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in ResMed by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 98,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in ResMed by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.18, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

