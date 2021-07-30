Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

Shares of NYSE:RFP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.94. 699,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,845. Resolute Forest Products has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $944.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 3.13.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

RFP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resolute Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

In other news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

