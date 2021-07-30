Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives C$83.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$83.16.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$81.64 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total transaction of C$2,310,427.81. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total value of C$879,648.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at C$4,001,694.68.

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$80.74 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$67.77 and a 1-year high of C$87.32. The company has a market cap of C$24.79 billion and a PE ratio of 37.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$81.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.47.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.0899998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

