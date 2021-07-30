Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Retail Opportunity Investments has decreased its dividend payment by 73.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

ROIC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.04. 6,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,208. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.