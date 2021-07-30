Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,000 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the June 30th total of 225,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 36.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Retail Value in the first quarter worth $130,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 82.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 8,615.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RVI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Retail Value from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE RVI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.44. 86,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.32. Retail Value has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $515.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.86.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 48.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. Equities analysts predict that Retail Value will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

