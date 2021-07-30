Reviewing AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) & PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB)

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.0% of AVROBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of AVROBIO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

AVROBIO has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AVROBIO and PharmaCyte Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO N/A N/A -$119.71 million ($3.31) -2.21 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares AVROBIO and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO N/A -51.61% -47.97% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AVROBIO and PharmaCyte Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO 0 2 8 0 2.80 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

AVROBIO presently has a consensus price target of $25.40, indicating a potential upside of 246.52%. Given AVROBIO’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AVROBIO is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Summary

AVROBIO beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease. The company's lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, a gene therapy which is in ongoing company-sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also developing AVR-RD-02, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of type 1 Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03, which is in preclinical development to treat Pompe disease; AVR-RD-04 that is in investigator-sponsored Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat cystinosis; AVR-RD-05 for the treatment of Hunter syndrome; and AVR-RD-06 that is in preclinical stage to treat Gaucher disease type 3. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreatic and other solid cancerous tumors involving the encapsulation of live cells placed in the body to enable the activation of cancer-killing drugs to the source of the cancer. It is also developing a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the cannabis plant. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. has a research agreement with the University of Technology, Sydney to create a version of melligen cells to treat diabetes; and a research agreement with the University of Northern Colorado to develop methods for the identification, separation, and quantification of constituents of cannabis. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Laguna Hills, California.

