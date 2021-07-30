Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

RXEEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $21.78 target price on Rexel and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday. AlphaValue raised Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. raised Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

RXEEY traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $21.53. 5,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.05. Rexel has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $22.59.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

