Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Short Interest Update

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of RZLT stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.45. Rezolute has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $92.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 3.74.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.34. As a group, analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. acquired 34,482,758 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 2.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,005,000. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RZLT. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Rezolute from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

