RHI Magnesita’s (RHIM) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,740 ($61.93) to GBX 5,380 ($70.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of LON:RHIM opened at GBX 3,762 ($49.15) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 2,398 ($31.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,256.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of €0.50 ($0.59) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.17%.

In other RHI Magnesita news, insider Stefan Borgas purchased 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,675 ($61.08) per share, for a total transaction of £8,648.75 ($11,299.65).

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

