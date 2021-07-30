Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rice Acquisition in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rice Acquisition’s FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Shares of Rice Acquisition stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. Rice Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,376,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rice Acquisition by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 96,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 55.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rice Acquisition

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

