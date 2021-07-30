Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Plans Special Dividend of $1.85

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) declared a special dividend on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 1.85 per share by the mining company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20.

Rio Tinto Group has raised its dividend by 63.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rio Tinto Group has a dividend payout ratio of 49.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rio Tinto Group to earn $14.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.33. 31,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. CLSA cut Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.13.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

