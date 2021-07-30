Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. 468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,997. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $157.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

