Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lowered shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $205.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -289.28 and a beta of 0.50. Five9 has a 1 year low of $107.98 and a 1 year high of $211.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares in the company, valued at $16,954,098.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,313 shares of company stock worth $22,831,306. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 645.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 350.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 80,302 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

