Robert W. Baird Reiterates Hold Rating for Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International (NYSE:AIN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

AIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist started coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.90. Albany International has a 12-month low of $46.31 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829 in the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Albany International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Albany International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.